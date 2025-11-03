0
LO ÚLTIMO
Acumulado Liga 1 y tabla de posiciones del Torneo Clausura

Partidos de hoy EN VIVO, martes 4 de noviembre: programación y dónde ver fútbol online

Programación completa de los partidos en vivo de este martes 4 de noviembre. Se juega la cuarta fecha de la Champions League y continúa el Mundial Sub 17.

Sandra Morales
Programación de partidos en vivo para este martes 4 de noviembre
Programación de partidos en vivo para este martes 4 de noviembre | FOTO: LIBERO
COMPARTIR

Este martes 4 de noviembre se disputará la fecha 4 de la Champions League. Además, tenemos fútbol en el Mundial Sub 17, Primera A de Ecuador, Primera División de Venezuela y Bolivia. Para ello, aquí te dejamos la programación completa con el horario y dónde ver los partidos en vivo.

Real Madrid visita al Liverpool en el Anfield Road.

PUEDES VER: Real Madrid vs Liverpool EN VIVO por Champions League: cuándo juega, horario, pronóstico y dónde ver

Partidos de hoy en Champions League

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
12:45Slavia Praha vs ArsenalESPN, Disney+, Fox Sports
12:45Napoli vs Eintracht FrankfurtESPN2, Disney+, ESPN
15:00Juventus vs Sporting CPESPN3, Disney+
15:00PSG vs Bayern MünchenESPN, Disney+
15:00Bodø / Glimt vs MonacoDisney+, ESPN6
15:00Atlético Madrid vs Union Saint-GilloiseDisney+, ESPN5
15:00Olympiakos Piraeus vs PSVESPN4, Disney+
15:00Liverpool vs Real MadridESPN2, Disney+, Fox Sports
15:00Tottenham vs KøbenhavnDisney+, ESPN7, Fox Sports 2

Partidos de hoy en Primera División Bolivia

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:00San Antonio Bulo Bulo vs Always ReadyFutbol Canal
18:00Nacional Potosí vs BloomingFutbol Canal

Partidos de hoy en Primera A Ecuador

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
19:00LDU Quito vs OrenseCanal del Futbol, Zapping

Partidos de hoy en Primera División Venezuela

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
19:00Metropolitanos vs Carabobo
19:00Caracas vs Deportivo Táchira

Partidos de hoy en Mundial Sub 17

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
7:30Costa de Marfil U17 vs Suiza U17DIRECTV Sports, DGO, FIFA+
7:30Brasil U17 vs Honduras U17DIRECTV Sports, DGO, FIFA+
8:00Mexico U17 vs Corea del Sur U17DIRECTV Sports, DGO, FIFA+
8:30Haiti U17 vs Egipto U17DIRECTV Sports, DGO, FIFA+
9:45Alemania U17 vs Colombia U17DIRECTV Sports, DGO, FIFA+
10:15Inglaterra U17 vs Venezuela U17DIRECTV Sports, DGO, FIFA+
10:45Indonesia U17 vs Zambia U17DIRECTV Sports, DGO, FIFA+
10:45Corea del Norte U17 vs El Salvador U17DIRECTV Sports, DGO, FIFA+

La programación está de acuerdo al horario de Perú, Ecuador y Colombia.

No olvides revisar tu agenda deportiva

Sandra Morales
AUTOR: Sandra Morales

Periodista. Coordinadora web de la sección fútbol con 10 años de experiencia en medios digitales. Seguidora de las mejores ligas del mundo, además de vóley y UFC. "El éxito no es un accidente", Pelé.

Lo más visto

  1. Se fue sin pena ni gloria de Universitario y ahora está a un paso de ganar la Copa Sudamericana

  2. Partidos de hoy EN VIVO, martes 4 de noviembre: programación y dónde ver fútbol online

  3. ¿No va más? DT de Fluminense explota contra Ignácio Da Silva, ex Cristal, tras expulsión: "Termina"

Notas Recomendadas

Ofertas

Cineplanet

CINEPLANET: 2 entradas 2D + 2 bebidas grandes + Pop corn gigante. Lunes a Domingo

PRECIO

S/ 47.90
Comprar

La Bistecca

ALMUERZO O CENA BUFFET + Postre + 1 Ice tea de Hierba luisa en sus 4 LOCALES

PRECIO

S/ 85.90
Comprar

Cinemark

CINEMARK: Entrada 2D - opción a combo (Validación ONLINE o mostrando tu celular)

PRECIO

S/ 10.90
Comprar

Rally Kart

RALLY KART: Jockey Plaza, La Marina, Mall Plaza Comas, Berllavista y demás de Lun a Dom y feriados

PRECIO

S/ 19.50
Comprar

Lo Más Reciente

Últimas noticias

Fútbol Internacional

Estados Unidos

Fútbol Peruano