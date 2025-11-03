- Hoy:
Partidos de hoy EN VIVO, martes 4 de noviembre: programación y dónde ver fútbol online
Programación completa de los partidos en vivo de este martes 4 de noviembre. Se juega la cuarta fecha de la Champions League y continúa el Mundial Sub 17.
Este martes 4 de noviembre se disputará la fecha 4 de la Champions League. Además, tenemos fútbol en el Mundial Sub 17, Primera A de Ecuador, Primera División de Venezuela y Bolivia. Para ello, aquí te dejamos la programación completa con el horario y dónde ver los partidos en vivo.
Partidos de hoy en Champions League
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|12:45
|Slavia Praha vs Arsenal
|ESPN, Disney+, Fox Sports
|12:45
|Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN
|15:00
|Juventus vs Sporting CP
|ESPN3, Disney+
|15:00
|PSG vs Bayern München
|ESPN, Disney+
|15:00
|Bodø / Glimt vs Monaco
|Disney+, ESPN6
|15:00
|Atlético Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise
|Disney+, ESPN5
|15:00
|Olympiakos Piraeus vs PSV
|ESPN4, Disney+
|15:00
|Liverpool vs Real Madrid
|ESPN2, Disney+, Fox Sports
|15:00
|Tottenham vs København
|Disney+, ESPN7, Fox Sports 2
Partidos de hoy en Primera División Bolivia
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00
|San Antonio Bulo Bulo vs Always Ready
|Futbol Canal
|18:00
|Nacional Potosí vs Blooming
|Futbol Canal
Partidos de hoy en Primera A Ecuador
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|19:00
|LDU Quito vs Orense
|Canal del Futbol, Zapping
Partidos de hoy en Primera División Venezuela
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|19:00
|Metropolitanos vs Carabobo
|19:00
|Caracas vs Deportivo Táchira
Partidos de hoy en Mundial Sub 17
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:30
|Costa de Marfil U17 vs Suiza U17
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO, FIFA+
|7:30
|Brasil U17 vs Honduras U17
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO, FIFA+
|8:00
|Mexico U17 vs Corea del Sur U17
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO, FIFA+
|8:30
|Haiti U17 vs Egipto U17
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO, FIFA+
|9:45
|Alemania U17 vs Colombia U17
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO, FIFA+
|10:15
|Inglaterra U17 vs Venezuela U17
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO, FIFA+
|10:45
|Indonesia U17 vs Zambia U17
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO, FIFA+
|10:45
|Corea del Norte U17 vs El Salvador U17
|DIRECTV Sports, DGO, FIFA+
La programación está de acuerdo al horario de Perú, Ecuador y Colombia.
