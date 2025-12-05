0
Perú vs Venezuela Vóley HOY EN VIVO, Juegos Bolivarianos 2025

Partidos en vivo HOY, sábado 6 de diciembre: programación y dónde ver fútbol online

Programación y agenda completa de los partidos en vivo de las principales ligas del mundo. Este sábado 6 de diciembre tenemos un día cargado de fútbol.

Sandra Morales
Programación de partidos en vivo para este sáado 6 de diciembre
Programación de partidos en vivo para este sáado 6 de diciembre | FOTO: LIBERO
El fútbol no se detiene y este sábado 6 de diciembre tenemos una importante programación de los encuentros más esperados en las diversas ligas del mundo. Hay duelos trascendentales en LaLiga, Premier, Serie Ab, Bundesliga, entre otros torneos. Además, en Perú se juega el partido de vuelta del primer playoff entre Alianza Lima vs Sporting Cristal.

Partidos y clasificación de la Liga Peruana de Vóley.

PUEDES VER: Tabla de posiciones de Liga Peruana de Vóley: partidos de la fecha 7 y resultados

Partidos de hoy en Liga 1

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
20:00Alianza Lima vs Sporting CristalL1 Max, Fanatiz

Partidos de hoy en Premier League

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
7:30Aston Villa vs ArsenalESPN, Disney+
10:00Manchester City vs SunderlandESPN2, Disney+
10:00AFC Bournemouth vs ChelseaDisney+
10:00Everton vs Nottingham ForestDisney+
10:00Tottenham vs BrentfordDisney+, Zapping
10:00Newcastle vs BurnleyDisney+
12:30Leeds United vs LiverpoolDisney+

Partidos de hoy en La Liga

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
8:00Villarreal vs GetafeZapping, Disney+
10:15Alavés vs Real SociedadESPN3, Disney+
12:30Real Betis vs BarcelonaESPN, Disney+
15:00Athletic Club vs Atlético MadridESPN, Disney+

Partidos de hoy en Serie A

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
9:00Sassuolo vs FiorentinaDisney+
12:00Inter vs ComoDisney+
14:45Hellas Verona vs AtalantaDisney+, Zapping

Partidos de hoy en Bundesliga

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
9:30Augsburg vs Bayer LeverkusenDisney+, CazéTV
9:30Köln vs St. PauliDisney+
9:30Stuttgart vs Bayern MünchenESPN, Disney+
9:30Wolfsburg vs Union BerlinDisney+
9:30Heidenheim vs FreiburgDisney+
12:30RB Leipzig vs Eintracht FrankfurtDisney+

Partidos de hoy en Ligue 1

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
11:00Nantes vs LensDisney+
13:00Toulouse vs StrasbourgDisney+
15:05PSG vs RennesESPN2

Partidos de hoy en Primeira Liga Portugal

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
10:30Santa Clara vs Casa PiaGolTV, GOLTV Play
13:00AVS vs Rio Ave
15:30Famalicão vs Sporting BragaGolTV, GOLTV Play

Partidos de hoy en Primera División Bolivia

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:00Oriente Petrolero vs Gualberto Villarroel SJFutbol Canal
16:30Real Oruro vs BloomingFutbol Canal
19:00Guabirá vs WilstermannFutbol Canal

Partidos de hoy en Brasileirão

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
16:30Mirassol vs FlamengoFanatiz, Amazon Prime Video

Partidos de hoy en Primera Division Chile

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
16:00Coquimbo Unido vs Unión Españolamax chile, TNT Sports Premium
16:00Deportes Limache vs La Serenamax chile, TNT Sports Premium
16:00Deportes Iquique vs Universidad Chilemax chile, TNT Sports Premium
16:00U Católica vs Unión La Caleramax chile, TNT Sports Premium
16:00O'Higgins vs Evertonmax chile, TNT Sports Premium

Partidos de hoy en Primera A Ecuador

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
17:00Orense vs LDU QuitoCanal del Futbol, Zapping
17:00Independiente del Valle vs LibertadCanal del Futbol

Partidos de hoy en Primera División Venezuela

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
17:00Carabobo vs UCV

Partidos de hoy en Eredivisie

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
10:30Heerenveen vs PSVESPN4, Disney+
12:45Fortuna Sittard vs AjaxDisney+, Zapping
14:00Heracles vs TelstarESPN
15:00Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle

Partidos de hoy en MLS

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
14:30Inter Miami vs Vancouver WhitecapsMLS Season Pass

Partidos de hoy en Liga MX

HORARIOPARTIDOSTV
20:00Toluca vs MonterreyTUDN, Univision, Canal 5, Azteca 7
22:10Tigres UANL vs Cruz AzulfuboTV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, FOX Deportes, Canal 5

El horario de la programación está de acuerdo a los países de Perú, Ecuador y Colombia.

No olvides revisar tu agenda deportiva

Fútbol Peruano