Partidos en vivo HOY, sábado 6 de diciembre: programación y dónde ver fútbol online

El fútbol no se detiene y este sábado 6 de diciembre tenemos una importante programación de los encuentros más esperados en las diversas ligas del mundo. Hay duelos trascendentales en LaLiga, Premier, Serie Ab, Bundesliga, entre otros torneos. Además, en Perú se juega el partido de vuelta del primer playoff entre Alianza Lima vs Sporting Cristal.
Partidos de hoy en Liga 1
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|20:00
|Alianza Lima vs Sporting Cristal
|L1 Max, Fanatiz
Partidos de hoy en Premier League
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|7:30
|Aston Villa vs Arsenal
|ESPN, Disney+
|10:00
|Manchester City vs Sunderland
|ESPN2, Disney+
|10:00
|AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea
|Disney+
|10:00
|Everton vs Nottingham Forest
|Disney+
|10:00
|Tottenham vs Brentford
|Disney+, Zapping
|10:00
|Newcastle vs Burnley
|Disney+
|12:30
|Leeds United vs Liverpool
|Disney+
Partidos de hoy en La Liga
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|8:00
|Villarreal vs Getafe
|Zapping, Disney+
|10:15
|Alavés vs Real Sociedad
|ESPN3, Disney+
|12:30
|Real Betis vs Barcelona
|ESPN, Disney+
|15:00
|Athletic Club vs Atlético Madrid
|ESPN, Disney+
Partidos de hoy en Serie A
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:00
|Sassuolo vs Fiorentina
|Disney+
|12:00
|Inter vs Como
|Disney+
|14:45
|Hellas Verona vs Atalanta
|Disney+, Zapping
Partidos de hoy en Bundesliga
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|9:30
|Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen
|Disney+, CazéTV
|9:30
|Köln vs St. Pauli
|Disney+
|9:30
|Stuttgart vs Bayern München
|ESPN, Disney+
|9:30
|Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin
|Disney+
|9:30
|Heidenheim vs Freiburg
|Disney+
|12:30
|RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|Disney+
Partidos de hoy en Ligue 1
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|11:00
|Nantes vs Lens
|Disney+
|13:00
|Toulouse vs Strasbourg
|Disney+
|15:05
|PSG vs Rennes
|ESPN2
Partidos de hoy en Primeira Liga Portugal
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:30
|Santa Clara vs Casa Pia
|GolTV, GOLTV Play
|13:00
|AVS vs Rio Ave
|15:30
|Famalicão vs Sporting Braga
|GolTV, GOLTV Play
Partidos de hoy en Primera División Bolivia
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:00
|Oriente Petrolero vs Gualberto Villarroel SJ
|Futbol Canal
|16:30
|Real Oruro vs Blooming
|Futbol Canal
|19:00
|Guabirá vs Wilstermann
|Futbol Canal
Partidos de hoy en Brasileirão
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:30
|Mirassol vs Flamengo
|Fanatiz, Amazon Prime Video
Partidos de hoy en Primera Division Chile
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|16:00
|Coquimbo Unido vs Unión Española
|max chile, TNT Sports Premium
|16:00
|Deportes Limache vs La Serena
|max chile, TNT Sports Premium
|16:00
|Deportes Iquique vs Universidad Chile
|max chile, TNT Sports Premium
|16:00
|U Católica vs Unión La Calera
|max chile, TNT Sports Premium
|16:00
|O'Higgins vs Everton
|max chile, TNT Sports Premium
Partidos de hoy en Primera A Ecuador
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|17:00
|Orense vs LDU Quito
|Canal del Futbol, Zapping
|17:00
|Independiente del Valle vs Libertad
|Canal del Futbol
Partidos de hoy en Primera División Venezuela
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|17:00
|Carabobo vs UCV
Partidos de hoy en Eredivisie
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|10:30
|Heerenveen vs PSV
|ESPN4, Disney+
|12:45
|Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax
|Disney+, Zapping
|14:00
|Heracles vs Telstar
|ESPN
|15:00
|Feyenoord vs PEC Zwolle
Partidos de hoy en MLS
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|14:30
|Inter Miami vs Vancouver Whitecaps
|MLS Season Pass
Partidos de hoy en Liga MX
|HORARIO
|PARTIDOS
|TV
|20:00
|Toluca vs Monterrey
|TUDN, Univision, Canal 5, Azteca 7
|22:10
|Tigres UANL vs Cruz Azul
|fuboTV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, FOX Deportes, Canal 5
El horario de la programación está de acuerdo a los países de Perú, Ecuador y Colombia.